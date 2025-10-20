    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThyssenKrupp AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ThyssenKrupp
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Gerresheimer, GRAIL & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Gerresheimer, GRAIL & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: Rolf Vennenbern - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 GRAIL +16,47 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🥈 Bitfarms +13,52 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield +9,64 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Registered (H) -4,67 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🟥 BYD Electronic (International) -6,06 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 ThyssenKrupp -21,81 % Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ThyssenKrupp AG!
    Short
    12,88€
    Basispreis
    0,96
    Ask
    × 14,17
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    11,37€
    Basispreis
    0,94
    Ask
    × 12,97
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Beyond Meat Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Arafura Rare earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Diginex Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Eutelsat Communications Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      European Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Gerresheimer 40 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 ThyssenKrupp 37 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield 26 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 23 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Borussia Dortmund 23 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 22 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    Markt Bote
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Gerresheimer, GRAIL & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.