Gerresheimer, GRAIL & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|GRAIL
|+16,47 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Bitfarms
|+13,52 %
|Hardware
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+9,64 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Registered (H)
|-4,67 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|BYD Electronic (International)
|-6,06 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|ThyssenKrupp
|-21,81 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|Stahl und Bergbau
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|40
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|ThyssenKrupp
|37
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🥉
|DroneShield
|26
|Sonstige Technologie
|TeamViewer
|23
|Informationstechnologie
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|Freizeit
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|22
|Pharmaindustrie
GRAIL
Wochenperformance: +36,69 %
Platz 1
Bitfarms
Wochenperformance: +28,16 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -25,44 %
Platz 3
Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +1,89 %
Platz 4
BYD Electronic (International)
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: -57,87 %
Platz 7
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +21,36 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -39,24 %
Platz 9
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -0,81 %
Platz 10
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +33,78 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -6,74 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -25,44 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -3,18 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -3,52 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -12,29 %
Platz 18
