Cherry SE: Q3 2025 Financial Preview Unveiled!

Cherry SE expects consolidated revenue of EUR 24.7 million for Q3 2025, up from EUR 22.6 million in Q3 2024.

The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for Q3 2025 is -10.5%, an improvement from -13.7% in the previous year.

Sales and adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2025 are above last year's figures but below the company's own expectations.

The Management Board will review the need for adjustments to the full-year forecast.

The definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin is available in Cherry SE's 2024 Annual Report.

The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board.

The next important date, Preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025, at Cherry is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,5960EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.





