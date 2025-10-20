Bertrandt Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award 2025 / Award for Longstanding and Trust-Based Collaboration (FOTO)
Ehningen (ots) - Bertrandt has been honored with the prestigious Bosch Global
Supplier Award 2025 for outstanding supplier performance in the category of
"Indirect Purchasing." This places Bertrandt among the exclusive group of top
suppliers to the international technology and services company Bosch, selected
from thousands of companies worldwide.
As a service provider, Bertrandt places great value on long-term and trust-based
collaboration. The company has been working with Bosch for over 20 years,
successfully implementing numerous projects together. This year, Bosch
recognized Bertrandt with a global supplier award in the "Indirect Purchasing"
category. The award is presented every two years and highlights the consistent
prioritization of quality, cost, sustainability, and innovation in the
partnership.
"It means a great deal to us to be honored with the Bosch Global Supplier Award
this year, selected from thousands of suppliers worldwide. This underscores the
quality of our services and demonstrates our broad solution expertise as well as
the close, collaborative relationship with Bosch. We will continue to do
everything we can to drive forward innovative and sustainable projects together
with Bosch," emphasized Michael Lücke, member of the Bertrandt Executive Board.
Together with the project teams involved over the past years and the Sales Team,
Bertrandt Key Account Manager Ulrich Schatz has been instrumental for many years
in the efficient and goal-oriented development of the customer relationship.
"Especially in light of the current economic challenges, this award is a strong
and motivating signal of appreciation and trust in Bertrandt, complementing our
status as a preferred supplier to Bosch since 2019," said Ulrich Schatz.
Find out more at: http://www.bertrandt.com/en/
About Bertrandt
Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and
make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and
international development service provider with many years of automotive
expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems
and products, we create technological solutions along the entire value chain. We
deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and
autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical
engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored
solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around 13,000
employees at over 50 sites worldwide.
Press Contact:
Julia Schmid
T: +49 160 98628706
E: mailto:julia.schmid@bertrandt.com
E: mailto:presse@bertrandt.com
Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen
Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/14016/6140947
OTS: Bertrandt AG
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Bertrandt - 523280 - DE0005232805
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Bertrandt. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Straßenkoeter schrieb 22.07.25, 20:06
Das letzte Mal wurde trotz blutroter Halbjahreszahlen der Kurs noch durch diverse Roadshows gestützt. Der hohe Auftragsbestand ist ohne Relevanz, da keine Verpflichtung der Kunden zur Abnahme besteht. Bertrandt ist einseitig von der Automobilbranche abhängig. 80% Automobil. Der fette negative Freecashflow schlägt sich deutlich negativ auf das Eigenkapital nieder. Indirekt dürfte Bertrandt die Zölle voll zu spüren bekommen. Besserung ist nicht in Sicht. Bertrandt hat verpasst sich breiter aufzustellen.mitdiskutieren »
Swiftnick schrieb 15.05.25, 15:53
Mit der aktuellen Gewinnwarnung dürfte klar sein, dass auch das laufende Quartal mies ausfällt. Der Kurs könnte also noch deutlich nachgeben.mitdiskutieren »
Boersenhaendler74 schrieb 13.02.25, 16:07
Ergebnisoptimierungsprogramm zeigt erste Wirkung / Bertrandt veröffentlicht Bericht zum 1. Quartal 2024/2025mitdiskutieren »
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-02/64545353-ergebnisoptimierungsprogramm-zeigt-erste-wirkung-bertrandt-veroeffentlicht-bericht-zum-1-quartal-2024-2025-007.htm
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-02/64545353-ergebnisoptimierungsprogramm-zeigt-erste-wirkung-bertrandt-veroeffentlicht-bericht-zum-1-quartal-2024-2025-007.htm
