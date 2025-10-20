Bertrandt Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award 2025 / Award for Longstanding and Trust-Based Collaboration (FOTO)

Ehningen (ots) - Bertrandt has been honored with the prestigious Bosch Global

Supplier Award 2025 for outstanding supplier performance in the category of

"Indirect Purchasing." This places Bertrandt among the exclusive group of top

suppliers to the international technology and services company Bosch, selected

from thousands of companies worldwide.



As a service provider, Bertrandt places great value on long-term and trust-based

collaboration. The company has been working with Bosch for over 20 years,

successfully implementing numerous projects together. This year, Bosch

recognized Bertrandt with a global supplier award in the "Indirect Purchasing"

category. The award is presented every two years and highlights the consistent

prioritization of quality, cost, sustainability, and innovation in the

partnership.





Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Optimierung von Smart Factories / Bertrandt und Unternehmensberatung TCW kooperieren Bertrandt +0,21 % Aktie 0 Aufrufe heute DerStarlet 23.12.24, 17:48

"It means a great deal to us to be honored with the Bosch Global Supplier Award this year, selected from thousands of suppliers worldwide. This underscores the quality of our services and demonstrates our broad solution expertise as well as the close, collaborative relationship with Bosch. We will continue to do everything we can to drive forward innovative and sustainable projects together with Bosch," emphasized Michael Lücke, member of the Bertrandt Executive Board. Together with the project teams involved over the past years and the Sales Team, Bertrandt Key Account Manager Ulrich Schatz has been instrumental for many years in the efficient and goal-oriented development of the customer relationship. "Especially in light of the current economic challenges, this award is a strong and motivating signal of appreciation and trust in Bertrandt, complementing our status as a preferred supplier to Bosch since 2019," said Ulrich Schatz. About Bertrandt Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and international development service provider with many years of automotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions along the entire value chain. We deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around 13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.