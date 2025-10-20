Bertrandt Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award 2025 / Award for Longstanding and Trust-Based Collaboration (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBertrandt AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bertrandt
    Ehningen (ots) - Bertrandt has been honored with the prestigious Bosch Global
    Supplier Award 2025 for outstanding supplier performance in the category of
    "Indirect Purchasing." This places Bertrandt among the exclusive group of top
    suppliers to the international technology and services company Bosch, selected
    from thousands of companies worldwide.

    As a service provider, Bertrandt places great value on long-term and trust-based
    collaboration. The company has been working with Bosch for over 20 years,
    successfully implementing numerous projects together. This year, Bosch
    recognized Bertrandt with a global supplier award in the "Indirect Purchasing"
    category. The award is presented every two years and highlights the consistent
    prioritization of quality, cost, sustainability, and innovation in the
    partnership.

    "It means a great deal to us to be honored with the Bosch Global Supplier Award
    this year, selected from thousands of suppliers worldwide. This underscores the
    quality of our services and demonstrates our broad solution expertise as well as
    the close, collaborative relationship with Bosch. We will continue to do
    everything we can to drive forward innovative and sustainable projects together
    with Bosch," emphasized Michael Lücke, member of the Bertrandt Executive Board.

    Together with the project teams involved over the past years and the Sales Team,
    Bertrandt Key Account Manager Ulrich Schatz has been instrumental for many years
    in the efficient and goal-oriented development of the customer relationship.
    "Especially in light of the current economic challenges, this award is a strong
    and motivating signal of appreciation and trust in Bertrandt, complementing our
    status as a preferred supplier to Bosch since 2019," said Ulrich Schatz.

    Find out more at: http://www.bertrandt.com/en/

    About Bertrandt

    Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and
    make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and
    international development service provider with many years of automotive
    expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems
    and products, we create technological solutions along the entire value chain. We
    deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and
    autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical
    engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored
    solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around 13,000
    employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

    Press Contact:

    Julia Schmid
    T: +49 160 98628706
    E: mailto:julia.schmid@bertrandt.com
    E: mailto:presse@bertrandt.com

    Bertrandt AG
    Birkensee 1
    71139 Ehningen
    Germany

