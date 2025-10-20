SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Shatters Records, Raises Outlook!

SNP reported a record quarter with a 7% increase in order entry to approximately €80 million and an 11% rise in group revenue to around €74 million.

EBIT surged by approximately 83% to around €15 million, with the EBIT margin increasing by over 7 percentage points to around 20% in Q3 2025.

The strong performance led SNP to raise its full-year revenue guidance to between €280 million and €295 million, and EBIT to between €34 million and €46 million.

SNP's CEO, Jens Amail, highlighted the importance of business agility and transformation capabilities, noting strong growth in international markets such as France, Brazil, Australia, and the Middle East.

SNP plans to publish the full Interim Statement for Q3 2025 on November 6, 2025.

SNP is a global leader in data-enabled transformation and business agility, working with over 3,000 customers in more than 80 countries, and generated revenues of €254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 73,80EUR and was down -0,67 % compared with the previous day.





