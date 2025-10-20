SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Shatters Records, Raises Outlook!
SNP's latest financial results paint a picture of remarkable growth and strategic success. With a 7% increase in order entry and an 11% rise in revenue, SNP has set new records. An 83% surge in EBIT and a 7-point margin boost underscore their operational excellence. CEO Jens Amail attributes this success to agility and transformation in global markets. As a leader in data transformation, SNP is poised for continued success worldwide.
- SNP reported a record quarter with a 7% increase in order entry to approximately €80 million and an 11% rise in group revenue to around €74 million.
- EBIT surged by approximately 83% to around €15 million, with the EBIT margin increasing by over 7 percentage points to around 20% in Q3 2025.
- The strong performance led SNP to raise its full-year revenue guidance to between €280 million and €295 million, and EBIT to between €34 million and €46 million.
- SNP's CEO, Jens Amail, highlighted the importance of business agility and transformation capabilities, noting strong growth in international markets such as France, Brazil, Australia, and the Middle East.
- SNP plans to publish the full Interim Statement for Q3 2025 on November 6, 2025.
- SNP is a global leader in data-enabled transformation and business agility, working with over 3,000 customers in more than 80 countries, and generated revenues of €254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.
