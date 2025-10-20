    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsLR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,521 % bis 03/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,521 % bis 03/28
    LR Health & Beauty Bondholders in Talks Amid Covenant Breach

    LR Health & Beauty SE is navigating a financial challenge, having breached a key covenant. The company is in talks with bondholders and seeking expert advice to stabilize its financial future.

    • LR Health & Beauty SE has breached the leverage covenant requiring a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.50:1 as of 30 September 2025.
    • The company has decided to defer interest payments and enter into standstill negotiations with an ad hoc group of bondholders.
    • The standstill agreement aims to prevent bondholders from exercising rights due to the covenant breach and interest non-payment, allowing the company time to assess the situation and plan actions.
    • A reputable firm will be appointed to prepare a restructuring opinion to support negotiations and identify measures to improve the company's financial position and investment capacity.
    • The bonds in question are the 2024/2028 bonds with ISIN NO0013149658.
    • The announcement was made on 20 October 2025, and the company is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt and Stockholm.

    The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,521 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 73,75EUR and was down -5,14 % compared with the previous day.


    LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,521 % bis 03/28

    -5,14 %
    0,00 %
    -9,99 %
    -17,18 %
    -16,84 %
    -22,29 %
    ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A





