LR Health & Beauty Bondholders in Talks Amid Covenant Breach
LR Health & Beauty SE is navigating a financial challenge, having breached a key covenant. The company is in talks with bondholders and seeking expert advice to stabilize its financial future.
- LR Health & Beauty SE has breached the leverage covenant requiring a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.50:1 as of 30 September 2025.
- The company has decided to defer interest payments and enter into standstill negotiations with an ad hoc group of bondholders.
- The standstill agreement aims to prevent bondholders from exercising rights due to the covenant breach and interest non-payment, allowing the company time to assess the situation and plan actions.
- A reputable firm will be appointed to prepare a restructuring opinion to support negotiations and identify measures to improve the company's financial position and investment capacity.
- The bonds in question are the 2024/2028 bonds with ISIN NO0013149658.
- The announcement was made on 20 October 2025, and the company is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt and Stockholm.
