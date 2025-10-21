HUBER+SUHNER's Order Surge in Early 2025: A Remarkable Growth!
HUBER+SUHNER's strategic initiatives have driven a notable 14.8% rise in order intake, with standout growth in the Communication segment, setting a promising tone for the fiscal year.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- HUBER+SUHNER reported a 14.8% increase in order intake for the first nine months of 2025, totaling CHF 818.7 million compared to CHF 712.8 million in 2024.
- The Communication segment saw a significant order intake increase of 26.8%, driven by demand for optical circuit switches related to Data Center growth initiatives.
- Net sales for the group reached CHF 659.4 million, slightly down from CHF 665.2 million in the previous year, with a 2.2% increase when adjusted for currency and other factors.
- The Industry segment's order intake rose by 11.5%, contributing to a 16.6% increase in net sales, supported by Test & Measurement and High Power Charging subsegments.
- The Transportation segment stabilized with a slight order intake increase of 1.9% and a minor net sales decrease of 1.0%, with mixed performance across its subsegments.
- HUBER+SUHNER expects to maintain sales at the prior-year level for the 2025 fiscal year, targeting an EBIT margin within the medium-term range of 9-12%.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Huber + Suhner is on 21.10.2025.
-0,13 %
+3,04 %
+3,18 %
+61,01 %
+70,54 %
+84,92 %
+147,93 %
+1.261,61 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte