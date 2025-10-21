Friedrich Vorwerk Surges 39% in Q3, Ups 2025 Forecast to €680M
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE has showcased remarkable financial growth in Q3/25, achieving a significant 39% revenue increase. With an optimistic outlook, the company has adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to €650-680 million, anticipating a robust EBITDA margin of 20.0-22.0%. Notably, the EBITDA for Q3/25 soared to €51.3 million, more than doubling last year's figure. Revenue for the first nine months surged by 49% to €505 million, maintaining a healthy EBITDA margin of 20.9%, with net cash reaching €111.4 million. The order backlog stands strong at €1,102 million, supported by a 13% increase in employee numbers.
- Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 39% increase in Q3/25 revenue to €202 million, with an EBITDA margin of 25.4%.
- The company raised its 2025 revenue forecast to €650-680 million, with an expected EBITDA margin of 20.0-22.0%.
- EBITDA for Q3/25 was €51.3 million, more than double the previous year's figure of €25.3 million.
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 grew by 49% to €505 million, with an EBITDA margin of 20.9%.
- Net cash as of September 30, 2025, was €111.4 million, an increase of €81.0 million from the previous year.
- The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was €1,102 million, with a 13% increase in employee numbers during the first nine months.
The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 85,05EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.117,10PKT (+1,56 %).
