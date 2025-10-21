29 0 Kommentare Friedrich Vorwerk Surges 39% in Q3, Ups 2025 Forecast to €680M

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE has showcased remarkable financial growth in Q3/25, achieving a significant 39% revenue increase. With an optimistic outlook, the company has adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to €650-680 million, anticipating a robust EBITDA margin of 20.0-22.0%. Notably, the EBITDA for Q3/25 soared to €51.3 million, more than doubling last year's figure. Revenue for the first nine months surged by 49% to €505 million, maintaining a healthy EBITDA margin of 20.9%, with net cash reaching €111.4 million. The order backlog stands strong at €1,102 million, supported by a 13% increase in employee numbers.

