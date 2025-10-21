Steyr Motors Powers Into Global Market, Eyes EUR 100M by 2030

Steyr Motors AG is launching a new business segment focused on mobile power generation, expecting additional cumulative revenue of over EUR 100 million by 2030.

The company introduces the M12 Power Unit, a compact and modular power generation unit that delivers 32 kVA at 600 kilograms, setting new standards in efficiency and power density.

The M12 Power Unit is designed for mission-critical operations, providing reliable power for military vehicles, bases, camps, humanitarian missions, and disaster relief.

Steyr Motors is entering the diesel generator market, which is projected to grow from EUR 21 billion in 2024 to EUR 37 billion by 2032, with the company planning substantial deliveries by 2027.

Series production of the M12 Power Unit is set to begin in the second half of 2026, with expected EBIT margins of over 20% for the product.

Steyr Motors aims to leverage its existing international distributor network for significant cross-selling opportunities, strengthening its strategic market position.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 52,30EUR and was up +3,77 % compared with the previous day.





