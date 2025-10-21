ThyssenKrupp, Beyond Meat & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Roland Weihrauch - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|+23,07 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|+13,98 %
|Hardware
|🥉
|Regis Resources
|+5,68 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
|-5,39 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Yancoal Australia
|-5,78 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|-8,24 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ThyssenKrupp
|130
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🥈
|TKMS
|91
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|71
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|68
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|60
|Informationstechnologie
|Gerresheimer
|57
|Gesundheitswesen
