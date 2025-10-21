MBB SE's EBITDA Soars 80%; Revenue Forecast Hits €1.1-1.2 Billion
MBB SE's financial prowess shines as it reports a staggering 80% surge in EBITDA for Q3 2025, coupled with a promising revenue forecast. With a 6.5% revenue rise and an 8.7-point EBITDA margin boost, MBB SE is on a robust growth trajectory. Boasting net liquidity of €526.9 million, MBB SE is set to unveil its full quarterly insights on November 13, 2025.
Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
- MBB SE increased its EBITDA by 80% to €67.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.
- The company raised its revenue forecast to €1.1-1.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 15-17%.
- Revenue in the third quarter rose by 6.5% to €316.8 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 8.7 percentage points to 21.2%.
- In the first nine months of 2025, adjusted EBITDA grew by 54% year-on-year to €143.7 million, while revenue rose by 12.8% to €862.3 million.
- The company's net liquidity at the end of the third quarter was €526.9 million, with €317.6 million attributable to the holding company MBB SE.
- The complete quarterly report will be published on 13 November 2025.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at MBB is on 13.11.2025.
The price of MBB at the time of the news was 178,80EUR and was up +5,86 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.086,71PKT (-0,18 %).
