MBB SE's EBITDA Soars 80%; Revenue Forecast Hits €1.1-1.2 Billion

MBB SE increased its EBITDA by 80% to €67.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The company raised its revenue forecast to €1.1-1.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 15-17%.

Revenue in the third quarter rose by 6.5% to €316.8 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 8.7 percentage points to 21.2%.

In the first nine months of 2025, adjusted EBITDA grew by 54% year-on-year to €143.7 million, while revenue rose by 12.8% to €862.3 million.

The company's net liquidity at the end of the third quarter was €526.9 million, with €317.6 million attributable to the holding company MBB SE.

The complete quarterly report will be published on 13 November 2025.

