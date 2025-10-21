Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils 2025 Q3 Report

Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved the second strongest 9-month earnings in its history, with an EBIT margin increase from 14.1% to 21.0%.

Sales amounted to EUR 177.10 million, with a significant reduction due to the transition from resale to commission in the Autodesk model.

Group gross profit was EUR 135.70 million, with gross margin jumps to 63.8% in the Digitization segment and 76.6% in the Group.

Operating profit EBIT was EUR 37.18 million, with a net profit of EUR 24.01 million, or 143.6 cents per share.

Operating cash flow was EUR 16.62 million, significantly lower due to technical counter-effects from previous billing timing differences.

M+M reaffirmed its 2025 targets, expecting a profit shift in Q4 and planning for increased dividends, with stronger growth anticipated in 2026.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3/2025, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 22.10.2025.

The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 47,55EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,74 % since publication.





