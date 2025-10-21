Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils 2025 Q3 Report
Mensch und Maschine Software SE has reached new heights, boasting its second-best 9-month earnings ever, with a remarkable EBIT margin leap from 14.1% to 21.0%. Despite a sales figure of EUR 177.10 million, the transition from resale to commission in the Autodesk model marked a significant shift. The group gross profit stood at EUR 135.70 million, with impressive gross margin surges to 63.8% in Digitization and 76.6% across the Group. Operating profit EBIT reached EUR 37.18 million, while net profit was EUR 24.01 million, translating to 143.6 cents per share. Operating cash flow was EUR 16.62 million, impacted by technical counter-effects from prior billing timing differences. M+M remains optimistic, reaffirming its 2025 targets, foreseeing a Q4 profit shift, and planning for higher dividends with robust growth expected in 2026.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved the second strongest 9-month earnings in its history, with an EBIT margin increase from 14.1% to 21.0%.
- Sales amounted to EUR 177.10 million, with a significant reduction due to the transition from resale to commission in the Autodesk model.
- Group gross profit was EUR 135.70 million, with gross margin jumps to 63.8% in the Digitization segment and 76.6% in the Group.
- Operating profit EBIT was EUR 37.18 million, with a net profit of EUR 24.01 million, or 143.6 cents per share.
- Operating cash flow was EUR 16.62 million, significantly lower due to technical counter-effects from previous billing timing differences.
- M+M reaffirmed its 2025 targets, expecting a profit shift in Q4 and planning for increased dividends, with stronger growth anticipated in 2026.
The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3/2025, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 22.10.2025.
The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 47,55EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the
previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,74 % since publication.
