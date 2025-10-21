Rapid Dose Therapeutics veröffentlicht Update zum Nikotingeschäft und verlängert die Zusammenarbeit mit einem internationalem Nikotinpartner um sieben Monate.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Releases Nicotine Business Update and Extends Collaboration with International Nicotine Partner

Seven-month extension valued at up to approximately $1.8 million CAD supports further evaluation as RDT advances broader commercialization initiatives for NicStrip

Burlington, Ontario – October 20, 2025 – Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian life sciences company developing innovative drug delivery solutions through its QuickStrip platform, today issued a comprehensive update on its nicotine strategy, including the extension of its exclusive pre-commercialization and development agreement (the “Agreement”) with its international nicotine partner.

The Agreement, previously announced on January 28, 2025, has been extended retroactively to June 19, 2025, for a further seven months from the date of execution, representing up to approximately $1.8 million CAD over the period, subject to termination provisions. This extension allows the parties to continue assessing the potential for bringing nicotine oral thin strips leveraging RDT’s QuickStrip technology with the NicStrip brand to market. RDT respects the right of the company to remain anonymous until a commercial agreement is signed.

Leadership Commentary

“This extension marks an important milestone in advancing NicStrip toward potential commercialization discussions with our international nicotine partner. We appreciate the collaborative spirit and look forward to advancing these evaluations together,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics.

“This continued collaboration allows both parties to further their evaluations of NicStrip as part of the broader shift toward smoke-free alternatives. The financial commitment embedded in this extension underscores the shared seriousness in exploring a pathway to market in a rapidly evolving nicotine alternatives sector,” said Jason Lewis, Senior Vice President of Rapid Dose Therapeutics.