Bike24 Holding Adjusts 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Forecasts

Bike24 Holding AG has adjusted its revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts for the 2025 financial year.

The company expects to achieve double-digit growth rates in the third quarter of 2025, continuing the positive trend from the first half of the year.

The new revenue forecast for 2025 is projected to be between EUR 278 million and EUR 288 million, up from the previous estimate of EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million.

The adjusted EBITDA forecast has been revised to range from EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million, compared to the earlier forecast of EUR 7.0 million to EUR 12.1 million.

The company refers to its 2024 annual report for the definition of the alternative performance indicator "adjusted EBITDA."

The announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and the company does not guarantee the accuracy of these projections.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Bike24 Holding is on 12.11.2025.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 3,3450EUR and was up +9,49 % compared with the previous day.





