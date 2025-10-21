BIKE24 Boosts Revenue & Earnings Outlook Amid Growth
BIKE24 is riding high on a wave of success, revving up its financial forecasts for 2025. With anticipated sales soaring to EUR 288 million and EBITDA climbing to EUR 13.5 million, the company is on a promising trajectory. This surge is fueled by a refined product lineup, streamlined operations, and strategic integrations. As a leading e-commerce bike platform in Europe, BIKE24 is set to pedal further into success.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- BIKE24 is experiencing profitable growth and has raised its revenue and earnings guidance for 2025.
- The company expects full-year sales to range between EUR 278 million and EUR 288 million, up from a previous estimate of EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be approximately EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million, an increase from the previous range of EUR 7.0 million to EUR 12.1 million.
- The growth is attributed to optimized product assortment, improved operational efficiency, and leaner structures.
- BIKE24 plans to further enhance its product portfolio and integrate purchasing, logistics, and process management to sustain growth.
- The company operates as one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms, offering 70,000 products from over 800 brands across multiple countries.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Bike24 Holding is on 12.11.2025.
The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 3,3700EUR and was up +10,31 % compared with the previous day.
