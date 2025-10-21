AI That Saves Energy
etalytics Raises EUR8M from Microsoft's M12 (FOTO)
Darmstadt, Germany (ots) - etalytics, a German deep-tech company developing AI
and digital twin software for industrial energy optimization, today announced
the successful closing of an EUR8 million Series A extension , bringing its
total Series A funding to EUR16 million . The extension is led by M12,
Microsoft's Venture Fund , and includes continued support from existing
investors Alstin Capital (Carsten Maschmeyer) , ebm-papst , and BM H .
The funding will fuel etalytics' strategic expansion into North America, scale
delivery capabilities across Europe and Asia, and further enhance its flagship
platform etaONE® , which provides real-time, AI-driven energy optimization for
critical infrastructure in data centers, chemical and pharmaceutical production
facilities, automotive manufacturing, and other energy-intensive industries.
Customers including Volkswagen, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Merck have achieved
up to 50% reductions in energy consumption for cooling, heating, and
ventilation.
The new funding will be used to:
- Launch North American operations, including a dedicated team in the Bay Area,
California
- Roll out new installations in the U.S., Europe, and Singapore to meet rising
international demand
- Support team growth to more than 120 employees over the next two years
- Advance AI capabilities for industrial energy systems across data centers,
pharma, automotive, and manufacturing
"etalytics is transforming how some of the world's most energy-intensive
industries operate," said Michael Stewart , Managing Partner at M12 ,
Microsoft's Venture Fund. "Their AI-driven platform addresses a critical global
challenge: optimizing industrial energy use at scale while driving measurable
sustainability impact. [...] This partnership reflects our belief in the power
of AI and systems infrastructure to solve complex, real-world problems."
Full details: etalytics Raises Series A to EUR16M with Microsoft M12 Investment
(https://etalytics.com/resources/blog/etalytics-series-a-extension-microsoft-m12
-investment)
Contact:
Lisa Olmert
PR & Communication Manager, etalytics
mailto:lisa.olmert@etalytics.com
mailto:press@etalytics.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178912/6141762
OTS: etalytics GmbH
https://www.electrive.net/2025/10/18/leiters-wird-porsche-ceo-blume-vertrag-bei-vw-verlaengert/
https://www.volkswagen-group.com/de/pressemitteilungen/aufsichtsrat-der-volkswagen-ag-bestellt-oliver-blume-bis-ende-2030-zum-vorsitzenden-des-vorstands-19896
