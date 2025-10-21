etalytics Raises EUR8M from Microsoft's M12 (FOTO)

Darmstadt, Germany (ots) - etalytics, a German deep-tech company developing AI

and digital twin software for industrial energy optimization, today announced

the successful closing of an EUR8 million Series A extension , bringing its

total Series A funding to EUR16 million . The extension is led by M12,

Microsoft's Venture Fund , and includes continued support from existing

investors Alstin Capital (Carsten Maschmeyer) , ebm-papst , and BM H .



The funding will fuel etalytics' strategic expansion into North America, scale

delivery capabilities across Europe and Asia, and further enhance its flagship

platform etaONE® , which provides real-time, AI-driven energy optimization for

critical infrastructure in data centers, chemical and pharmaceutical production

facilities, automotive manufacturing, and other energy-intensive industries.

Customers including Volkswagen, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Merck have achieved

up to 50% reductions in energy consumption for cooling, heating, and

ventilation.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Volkswagen AG Vz! Short 97,26€ 0,65 × 14,22 Zum Produkt Long 85,50€ 0,62 × 13,29 Zum Produkt