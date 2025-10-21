etalytics Raises EUR8M from Microsoft's M12 (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVolkswagen (VW) Vz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) Vz

    Darmstadt, Germany (ots) - etalytics, a German deep-tech company developing AI
    and digital twin software for industrial energy optimization, today announced
    the successful closing of an EUR8 million Series A extension , bringing its
    total Series A funding to EUR16 million . The extension is led by M12,
    Microsoft's Venture Fund , and includes continued support from existing
    investors Alstin Capital (Carsten Maschmeyer) , ebm-papst , and BM H .

    The funding will fuel etalytics' strategic expansion into North America, scale
    delivery capabilities across Europe and Asia, and further enhance its flagship
    platform etaONE® , which provides real-time, AI-driven energy optimization for
    critical infrastructure in data centers, chemical and pharmaceutical production
    facilities, automotive manufacturing, and other energy-intensive industries.
    Customers including Volkswagen, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Merck have achieved
    up to 50% reductions in energy consumption for cooling, heating, and
    ventilation.

    The new funding will be used to:

    - Launch North American operations, including a dedicated team in the Bay Area,
    California
    - Roll out new installations in the U.S., Europe, and Singapore to meet rising
    international demand
    - Support team growth to more than 120 employees over the next two years
    - Advance AI capabilities for industrial energy systems across data centers,
    pharma, automotive, and manufacturing

    "etalytics is transforming how some of the world's most energy-intensive
    industries operate," said Michael Stewart , Managing Partner at M12 ,
    Microsoft's Venture Fund. "Their AI-driven platform addresses a critical global
    challenge: optimizing industrial energy use at scale while driving measurable
    sustainability impact. [...] This partnership reflects our belief in the power
    of AI and systems infrastructure to solve complex, real-world problems."

    Full details: etalytics Raises Series A to EUR16M with Microsoft M12 Investment
    (https://etalytics.com/resources/blog/etalytics-series-a-extension-microsoft-m12
    -investment)

    Contact:

    Lisa Olmert
    PR & Communication Manager, etalytics
    mailto:lisa.olmert@etalytics.com
    mailto:press@etalytics.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178912/6141762
    OTS: etalytics GmbH


    4 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
