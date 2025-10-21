PAL Next AG Boosts Capital with PANTAFLIX, Adjusts 2025 Forecast
PAL Next AG is transforming a receivable into equity, issuing 595,238 shares, while adjusting its EBIT forecast for 2025. Revenue expectations remain strong, though projections may change.
- PAL Next AG's Executive Board has agreed on a capital increase in kind by contributing a receivable worth EUR 750,000, related to film production services.
- 595,238 new shares will be issued from authorized capital, excluding statutory subscription rights of shareholders, with the capital increase expected by the end of 2025.
- The company's forecast for 2025 remains at revenues between EUR 21 million and EUR 23 million, with total operating performance expected to be at least EUR 24 million.
- The EBIT forecast for 2025 has been adjusted to a range of EUR -1,250 thousand to EUR -550 thousand, down from the previous range of EUR -500 thousand to EUR +200 thousand.
- The forecast adjustment is due to accounting effects from the receivable contribution and does not affect PAL Next AG's liquidity position.
- The announcement includes a legal notice that forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and actual results may differ.
The price of PANTAFLIX at the time of the news was 1,2650EUR and was up +0,80 % compared with the previous day.
