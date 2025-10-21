DAX, Beyond Meat & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|+44,36 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group
|+16,69 %
|Baugewerbe
|🥉
|TIN INN Holding
|+16,28 %
|Hotels/Tourismus
|🟥
|Platinum Group Metals
|-16,59 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Odyssey Marine Exploration
|-17,53 %
|Verkehr
|🟥
|OVH GROUPE
|-19,54 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Endeavour Silver
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|237
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|88
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|82
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|76
|Informationstechnologie
|TKMS
|72
|Maschinenbau
|Gold
|57
|Rohstoffe
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +70,33 %
Wochenperformance: +70,33 %
Platz 1
Friedrich Vorwerk Group
Wochenperformance: +0,66 %
Wochenperformance: +0,66 %
Platz 2
TIN INN Holding
Wochenperformance: +2,76 %
Wochenperformance: +2,76 %
Platz 3
Platinum Group Metals
Wochenperformance: -15,71 %
Wochenperformance: -15,71 %
Platz 4
Odyssey Marine Exploration
Wochenperformance: -21,26 %
Wochenperformance: -21,26 %
Platz 5
OVH GROUPE
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Platz 6
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +70,33 %
Wochenperformance: +70,33 %
Platz 7
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -25,94 %
Wochenperformance: -25,94 %
Platz 8
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +16,00 %
Wochenperformance: +16,00 %
Platz 9
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: +4,41 %
Wochenperformance: +4,41 %
Platz 10
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: -31,36 %
Wochenperformance: -31,36 %
Platz 11
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -28,26 %
Wochenperformance: -28,26 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,26 %
Wochenperformance: +0,26 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -2,64 %
Wochenperformance: -2,64 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: +7,21 %
Wochenperformance: +7,21 %
Platz 16
TKMS
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +3,91 %
Wochenperformance: +3,91 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte