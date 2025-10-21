aifinyo AG Launches Billion-Dollar Strategy (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur aifinyo Aktie Die aifinyo Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +47,22 % und einem Kurs von 5,30 auf Hamburg (21. Oktober 2025, 16:49 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der aifinyo Aktie um +31,43 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +22,67 %.

Berlin (ots) - FinTech firm becomes first German publicly traded company toconvert balance sheet to Bitcoin - targeting 10,000 BTC by 2027. MicroStrategyinvestor UTXO Management selects aifinyo for its first German investment.aifinyo AG (ISIN DE000A3EX2X7, Ticker: EBEN) is becoming Germany's firstpublicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. With Bitcoin purchases alreadytotaling EUR3 million and an initial investment from strategic partner UTXOManagement, the FinTech firm is positioning itself as a "pure-play" Bitcointreasury company. This model, established by Michael Saylor with Strategy(formerly MicroStrategy), has delivered a stock performance of 2,000% since2020."Within five years at most, every DAX company will have to consider whether theyneed Bitcoin on their balance sheet - as inflation protection and strategicreserve," Garry Krugljakow, Board Member & Head of Bitcoin Strategy, aifinyo AGKrugljakow, a Forbes 30 Under 30 listee and former Entrepreneur in Residenceduring the buildout of N26, sees aifinyo as a pioneer: "Any CFO who doesn't havea position on Bitcoin today will have to explain to investors tomorrow why theirreturns are lagging behind international competitors." With a German businessmodel and German regulation, he aims to prove that the international Bitcoinstrategy works there too - "not as speculation, but as a strategic asset."Pure-Play Bitcoin Treasury: The aifinyo Modelaifinyo is pursuing a consistent pure-play approach: continuous Bitcoinaccumulation from operating cash flows, no trading, long-term balance sheettreatment. The operating FinTech business with 8,000 B2B customers in invoicemanagement and corporate financing generates the ongoing funds for Bitcoinpurchases.We're building Germany's first corporate Bitcoin machine," Stefan Kempf,Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder, aifinyo AGEvery invoice that aifinyo's customers pay, will now generate Bitcoin forshareholders. "No speculation, no market timing - just systematic accumulationof a deflationary asset," Kempf explains.With the initial investment from UTXO Management and planned follow-oninvestments from its own reserves, aifinyo intends to accelerate Bitcoinaccumulation in the coming quarters. The planned expansion into businessaccounts and credit cards in 2026 is expected to further strengthen the cashflow base.UTXO Management Makes First German InvestmentStrategic investor UTXO Management, which specializes in Bitcoin treasurytransformations, is contributing EUR3 million at launch, flowing directly intoBitcoin."It was high time Germany got a Bitcoin treasury approach of this quality"Tyler Evans, Co-Founder UTXO ManagementEvans decided early on to invest in aifinyo: "because here all the factors forsuccess come together: profitable business, experienced management, and a solidregulatory framework."UTXO Management has seeded several Bitcoin treasury companies internationallythrough its hedge fund 210k Capital, LP , and invests in companies includingStrategy (formerly MicroStrategy, currently holding over 640,000 BTC),Metaplanet, and Moon Inc. In 2024, the fund achieved a return of 640% (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-18/david-bailey-sold-trump-on-crypto-now-his-hedge-fund-is-up-640) and reached rank 5 among global hedge funds. In May2025, UTXO announced plans to invest $1 billion in Bitcoin treasury companies.Founded 2012, Stock Exchange and Regulatory Expertiseaifinyo AG was founded in 2012 and went public in 2018. Today, the company isthe parent company of two BaFin-supervised subsidiaries: aifinyo finance GmbH(factoring and leasing institution) and aifinyo payments GmbH (paymentinstitution). Bitcoin custody is handled through institutional cold storagesolutions with German, BaFin-regulated custodians following banking standards.Ambitious Goal: 10,000+ Bitcoin by 2027With the goal of accumulating over 10,000 Bitcoin by 2027, aifinyo ispositioning itself as Germany's first pure-play approach in a global market ofonly 20-40 comparable companies.aifinyo AG (ISIN: DE000A3EX2X7, Ticker: EBEN, publicly traded since 2018) isGermany's first Bitcoin treasury company. The FinTech firm, founded in 2012 with8,000 B2B customers and two BaFin-supervised subsidiaries, systematicallyinvests operating profits into Bitcoin. Founders: Stefan Kempf (Chairman of theBoard), Matthias Bommer (Board Member). Bitcoin Strategy: Garry Krugljakow(Board Member).UTXO Management is an investment firm specializing in Bitcoin. Through its hedgefund 210k Capital, LP , it has seeded Bitcoin treasury companies in multiplecountries.Contact:Media Interviews:Garry Krugljakow,Vorstand & Head ofBitcoin StrategiePress Contact & Inquiries:Lisa Holzinger, epicPRmailto:lisa@epicpr.de+49 151 17809154Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135791/6142334OTS: aifinyo AG