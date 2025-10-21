Germany's First Bitcoin Treasury Company
aifinyo AG Launches Billion-Dollar Strategy (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - FinTech firm becomes first German publicly traded company to
convert balance sheet to Bitcoin - targeting 10,000 BTC by 2027. MicroStrategy
investor UTXO Management selects aifinyo for its first German investment.
aifinyo AG (ISIN DE000A3EX2X7, Ticker: EBEN) is becoming Germany's first
publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. With Bitcoin purchases already
totaling EUR3 million and an initial investment from strategic partner UTXO
Management, the FinTech firm is positioning itself as a "pure-play" Bitcoin
treasury company. This model, established by Michael Saylor with Strategy
(formerly MicroStrategy), has delivered a stock performance of 2,000% since
2020.
"Within five years at most, every DAX company will have to consider whether they
need Bitcoin on their balance sheet - as inflation protection and strategic
reserve," Garry Krugljakow, Board Member & Head of Bitcoin Strategy, aifinyo AG
Krugljakow, a Forbes 30 Under 30 listee and former Entrepreneur in Residence
during the buildout of N26, sees aifinyo as a pioneer: "Any CFO who doesn't have
a position on Bitcoin today will have to explain to investors tomorrow why their
returns are lagging behind international competitors." With a German business
model and German regulation, he aims to prove that the international Bitcoin
strategy works there too - "not as speculation, but as a strategic asset."
Pure-Play Bitcoin Treasury: The aifinyo Model
aifinyo is pursuing a consistent pure-play approach: continuous Bitcoin
accumulation from operating cash flows, no trading, long-term balance sheet
treatment. The operating FinTech business with 8,000 B2B customers in invoice
management and corporate financing generates the ongoing funds for Bitcoin
purchases.
We're building Germany's first corporate Bitcoin machine," Stefan Kempf,
Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder, aifinyo AG
Every invoice that aifinyo's customers pay, will now generate Bitcoin for
shareholders. "No speculation, no market timing - just systematic accumulation
of a deflationary asset," Kempf explains.
With the initial investment from UTXO Management and planned follow-on
investments from its own reserves, aifinyo intends to accelerate Bitcoin
accumulation in the coming quarters. The planned expansion into business
accounts and credit cards in 2026 is expected to further strengthen the cash
flow base.
UTXO Management Makes First German Investment
Strategic investor UTXO Management, which specializes in Bitcoin treasury
transformations, is contributing EUR3 million at launch, flowing directly into
Bitcoin.
"It was high time Germany got a Bitcoin treasury approach of this quality"
Tyler Evans, Co-Founder UTXO Management
Evans decided early on to invest in aifinyo: "because here all the factors for
success come together: profitable business, experienced management, and a solid
regulatory framework."
UTXO Management has seeded several Bitcoin treasury companies internationally
through its hedge fund 210k Capital, LP , and invests in companies including
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, currently holding over 640,000 BTC),
Metaplanet, and Moon Inc. In 2024, the fund achieved a return of 640% (https://w
ww.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-18/david-bailey-sold-trump-on-crypto-now-
his-hedge-fund-is-up-640) and reached rank 5 among global hedge funds. In May
2025, UTXO announced plans to invest $1 billion in Bitcoin treasury companies.
Founded 2012, Stock Exchange and Regulatory Expertise
aifinyo AG was founded in 2012 and went public in 2018. Today, the company is
the parent company of two BaFin-supervised subsidiaries: aifinyo finance GmbH
(factoring and leasing institution) and aifinyo payments GmbH (payment
institution). Bitcoin custody is handled through institutional cold storage
solutions with German, BaFin-regulated custodians following banking standards.
Ambitious Goal: 10,000+ Bitcoin by 2027
With the goal of accumulating over 10,000 Bitcoin by 2027, aifinyo is
positioning itself as Germany's first pure-play approach in a global market of
only 20-40 comparable companies.
aifinyo AG (ISIN: DE000A3EX2X7, Ticker: EBEN, publicly traded since 2018) is
Germany's first Bitcoin treasury company. The FinTech firm, founded in 2012 with
8,000 B2B customers and two BaFin-supervised subsidiaries, systematically
invests operating profits into Bitcoin. Founders: Stefan Kempf (Chairman of the
Board), Matthias Bommer (Board Member). Bitcoin Strategy: Garry Krugljakow
(Board Member).
UTXO Management is an investment firm specializing in Bitcoin. Through its hedge
fund 210k Capital, LP , it has seeded Bitcoin treasury companies in multiple
countries.
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur aifinyo Aktie
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der aifinyo Aktie um +31,43 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +22,67 %.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der aifinyo Aktie um +31,43 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +22,67 %.
FogFrog schrieb 06.08.25, 14:12
Jahresabschluss:
Der 2024er Umsatz von Aifinyo wurde auf rund 4,4Mio Euro gesteigert (Vorjahr 4,1Mio Euro).
Die Gehälter zuzüglich Altersvorsorge lagen bei 4,06Mio Euro (Vorjahr 3,25Mio Euro).
Mitarbeiterzahl sank jedoch auf durchschnittlich 36 (Vorjahr 47)
Es stiegen die Kosten je Mitarbeiter (exkl. Altersvorsorge) im Schnitt auf 96.400€ (Vorjahr 58.510€) Top
Tagesordnung: TOP 7:
Der Vorstand wird ermächtigt, bis zum 9.9.2025 Options- oder Wandelanleihen
bis zu einem Betrag von 140Mio auszugeben.
(also nur bis 1 Tag vor der HV, welche das Vorhaben überhaupt erst "freigeben" kann...ein Schreibfehler?)
FogFrog schrieb 05.08.25, 21:09
Zeitgleich die Verhöhnung:
Matthias Bommer auf linkedin:
Die Rolle von Vertrauen in der Finanzwelt und wie wir es täglich leben. Vertrauen ist wie ein Baum: Unter den richtigen Bedingungen wächst etwas Starkes und Beständiges heran. In der Welt der Finanzierung begegnen uns bei aifinyo AG jeden Tag mutige Ideen und ehrgeizige Geschäftsmodelle. Wir wollen die richtigen Bedingungen schaffen, damit diese Ideen Wurzeln schlagen und wachsen können. Wie ein Baum benötigt auch Vertrauen ...
✅ einen fruchtbaren Boden in Form von offener Kommunikation und Transparenz
✅ regelmäßige Pflege durch partnerschaftlichen Austausch
✅ Licht als Sinnbild für gemeinsame Visionen und geteilten Werte
Wir verstehen uns sowohl als Geldgeber als auch langfristiger Partner auf Augenhöhe. Vertrauen entsteht für uns durch gemeinsames Engagement und echte Begeisterung für die Menschen, ihre Ideen und den mutigen Weg, den sie gehen. Aus vielen dieser Partnerschaften sind über die Jahre starke Unternehmen geworden. Genau das treibt uns an!
Satire vom Feinsten, wenns nicht nur so traurig wäre für die Kleinaktionäre!
FogFrog schrieb 15.07.25, 08:32
...
Eine Möglichkeit für den Ausfallschutz ist der Abschluss einer Warenkreditversicherung, die das Risiko von Forderungsausfällen durch die Insolvenz oder Zahlungsunfähigkeit von Kunden absichert. Eine Warenkreditversicherung (Delkredereversicherung) kann das Risiko eines Forderungsausfalls absichern und bietet Schutz vor den finanziellen Folgen. Größere finanzielle Verluste werden so von der Versicherung getragen und das Unternehmen kann sich auf sein Kerngeschäft konzentrieren, ohne sich um das Risiko eines Ausfalls sorgen zu müssen.
Eine weitere wirksame Strategie stellt das Factoring (Forderungsverkauf) dar. Beim Factoring werden ausstehende Forderungen, auf die das Unternehmen nach erbrachter Leistung wartet, an ein Factoring-Unternehmen (Factor) verkauft. Neben der Vorfinanzierung des offenen Rechnungsbetrags übernimmt der Factoring-Anbieter auch das Mahnwesen und den Ausfallschutz für die offene Forderung.
Weiters unter https://www.aifinyo.de/lexikon/f/factoring/:
...
Für die Übernahme des Ausfallschutzes der Forderungen schließt der Factor eine Warenkreditversicherung ab. Die Versicherungsprämie wird an den Factoringkunden weitergegeben.
Als kleine Ergänzung für den Hinterkopf: Der Factoring-Mitbewerber Billie meinte vor 1 Jahr:
"Weg von unserem ersten Geschäftsmodell, dem eher traditionellen SME-Factoring, und hin zur Buy-Now-Pay-Later-B2B-Zahlmethode. Mit dieser Entscheidung haben wir zu lange gewartet."
...
