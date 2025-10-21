    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsaifinyo AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu aifinyo

    aifinyo AG Launches Billion-Dollar Strategy (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - FinTech firm becomes first German publicly traded company to
    convert balance sheet to Bitcoin - targeting 10,000 BTC by 2027. MicroStrategy
    investor UTXO Management selects aifinyo for its first German investment.

    aifinyo AG (ISIN DE000A3EX2X7, Ticker: EBEN) is becoming Germany's first
    publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. With Bitcoin purchases already
    totaling EUR3 million and an initial investment from strategic partner UTXO
    Management, the FinTech firm is positioning itself as a "pure-play" Bitcoin
    treasury company. This model, established by Michael Saylor with Strategy
    (formerly MicroStrategy), has delivered a stock performance of 2,000% since
    2020.

    "Within five years at most, every DAX company will have to consider whether they
    need Bitcoin on their balance sheet - as inflation protection and strategic
    reserve," Garry Krugljakow, Board Member & Head of Bitcoin Strategy, aifinyo AG

    Krugljakow, a Forbes 30 Under 30 listee and former Entrepreneur in Residence
    during the buildout of N26, sees aifinyo as a pioneer: "Any CFO who doesn't have
    a position on Bitcoin today will have to explain to investors tomorrow why their
    returns are lagging behind international competitors." With a German business
    model and German regulation, he aims to prove that the international Bitcoin
    strategy works there too - "not as speculation, but as a strategic asset."

    Pure-Play Bitcoin Treasury: The aifinyo Model

    aifinyo is pursuing a consistent pure-play approach: continuous Bitcoin
    accumulation from operating cash flows, no trading, long-term balance sheet
    treatment. The operating FinTech business with 8,000 B2B customers in invoice
    management and corporate financing generates the ongoing funds for Bitcoin
    purchases.

    We're building Germany's first corporate Bitcoin machine," Stefan Kempf,
    Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder, aifinyo AG

    Every invoice that aifinyo's customers pay, will now generate Bitcoin for
    shareholders. "No speculation, no market timing - just systematic accumulation
    of a deflationary asset," Kempf explains.

    With the initial investment from UTXO Management and planned follow-on
    investments from its own reserves, aifinyo intends to accelerate Bitcoin
    accumulation in the coming quarters. The planned expansion into business
    accounts and credit cards in 2026 is expected to further strengthen the cash
    flow base.

    UTXO Management Makes First German Investment

    Strategic investor UTXO Management, which specializes in Bitcoin treasury
    transformations, is contributing EUR3 million at launch, flowing directly into
    Bitcoin.

    "It was high time Germany got a Bitcoin treasury approach of this quality"

    Tyler Evans, Co-Founder UTXO Management

    Evans decided early on to invest in aifinyo: "because here all the factors for
    success come together: profitable business, experienced management, and a solid
    regulatory framework."

    UTXO Management has seeded several Bitcoin treasury companies internationally
    through its hedge fund 210k Capital, LP , and invests in companies including
    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, currently holding over 640,000 BTC),
    Metaplanet, and Moon Inc. In 2024, the fund achieved a return of 640% (https://w
    ww.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-18/david-bailey-sold-trump-on-crypto-now-
    his-hedge-fund-is-up-640) and reached rank 5 among global hedge funds. In May
    2025, UTXO announced plans to invest $1 billion in Bitcoin treasury companies.

    Founded 2012, Stock Exchange and Regulatory Expertise

    aifinyo AG was founded in 2012 and went public in 2018. Today, the company is
    the parent company of two BaFin-supervised subsidiaries: aifinyo finance GmbH
    (factoring and leasing institution) and aifinyo payments GmbH (payment
    institution). Bitcoin custody is handled through institutional cold storage
    solutions with German, BaFin-regulated custodians following banking standards.

    Ambitious Goal: 10,000+ Bitcoin by 2027

    With the goal of accumulating over 10,000 Bitcoin by 2027, aifinyo is
    positioning itself as Germany's first pure-play approach in a global market of
    only 20-40 comparable companies.

    aifinyo AG (ISIN: DE000A3EX2X7, Ticker: EBEN, publicly traded since 2018) is
    Germany's first Bitcoin treasury company. The FinTech firm, founded in 2012 with
    8,000 B2B customers and two BaFin-supervised subsidiaries, systematically
    invests operating profits into Bitcoin. Founders: Stefan Kempf (Chairman of the
    Board), Matthias Bommer (Board Member). Bitcoin Strategy: Garry Krugljakow
    (Board Member).

    UTXO Management is an investment firm specializing in Bitcoin. Through its hedge
    fund 210k Capital, LP , it has seeded Bitcoin treasury companies in multiple
    countries.

    Contact:

    Media Interviews:
    Garry Krugljakow,
    Vorstand & Head of
    Bitcoin Strategie

    Press Contact & Inquiries:
    Lisa Holzinger, epicPR
    mailto:lisa@epicpr.de
    +49 151 17809154

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135791/6142334
    OTS: aifinyo AG
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur aifinyo Aktie

    Die aifinyo Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +47,22 % und einem Kurs von 5,30 auf Hamburg (21. Oktober 2025, 16:49 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der aifinyo Aktie um +31,43 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +22,67 %.




