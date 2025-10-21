flatexDEGIRO's Q3 Surge Prompts 2025 Guidance Boost

flatexDEGIRO reported a significant revenue increase of 18% to EUR 132 million and a net income growth of 57% to EUR 39 million in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024.

The company raised its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting revenues between EUR 530 million to EUR 550 million and net income between EUR 150 million and EUR 160 million.

Operating metrics showed positive trends, including a 20% increase in settled transactions and a 10% rise in customer accounts, reaching 3.4 million.

Commission income rose by 34% to EUR 86 million, driven by more settled transactions and higher average commissions per transaction.

flatexDEGIRO significantly reduced its operating expenses by 13% to EUR 43 million, resulting in lower average customer acquisition costs.

Net cash inflows for Q3 2025 reached EUR 1.6 billion, with total assets under custody growing to EUR 91.9 billion, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

The next important date at flatexDEGIRO is on 21.10.2025.

The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 31,77EUR and was down -1,30 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.211,43PKT (-0,20 %).





