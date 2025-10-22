u-blox Holding's Q3 2025 Trading Update: Key Insights Unveiled

u-blox reported a revenue of CHF 186.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 19% increase from CHF 157.0 million in the same period of 2024.

The company’s EBIT (IFRS) for the first nine months of 2025 was CHF -11.4 million, an improvement from CHF -31.4 million in 2024, resulting in an EBIT margin of -6.1%.

Cash EBIT (adjusted) improved to CHF 6.0 million in 9M 2025, compared to CHF -25.7 million in 9M 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.2%.

In Q3 2025, u-blox generated revenue of CHF 63.1 million, consistent with Q2 2025, and saw a 4% increase in revenue at constant exchange rates.

The company anticipates challenging market conditions in the near term but remains optimistic about long-term growth driven by demand for semiconductor solutions in key sectors.

For Q4 2025, u-blox expects revenue between CHF 60 – 70 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0% to 10%.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at u-blox Holding is on 22.10.2025.

The price of u-blox Holding at the time of the news was 145,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





