u-blox Holding's Q3 2025 Trading Update: Key Insights Unveiled
u-blox's revenue surged by 19% in early 2025, with notable EBIT improvements, setting a promising tone for future growth despite market challenges.
- u-blox reported a revenue of CHF 186.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 19% increase from CHF 157.0 million in the same period of 2024.
- The company’s EBIT (IFRS) for the first nine months of 2025 was CHF -11.4 million, an improvement from CHF -31.4 million in 2024, resulting in an EBIT margin of -6.1%.
- Cash EBIT (adjusted) improved to CHF 6.0 million in 9M 2025, compared to CHF -25.7 million in 9M 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.2%.
- In Q3 2025, u-blox generated revenue of CHF 63.1 million, consistent with Q2 2025, and saw a 4% increase in revenue at constant exchange rates.
- The company anticipates challenging market conditions in the near term but remains optimistic about long-term growth driven by demand for semiconductor solutions in key sectors.
- For Q4 2025, u-blox expects revenue between CHF 60 – 70 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 0% to 10%.
