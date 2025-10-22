Intershop Unveils 2025 Nine-Month Figures

Intershop Communications AG reported revenues of EUR 25.2 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 15% decrease from EUR 29.7 million in the previous year.

Cloud revenues remained stable at EUR 15.3 million, accounting for 61% of total revenues, with a cloud margin of 65%.

EBIT for the period was EUR -1.4 million, with a balanced EBIT in Q3 before one-time expenses, as cost reduction measures were implemented.

Incoming cloud orders decreased to EUR 11.0 million, reflecting weaker new customer business in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company successfully completed a capital increase, enhancing financial flexibility for investments in cloud business and AI initiatives.

Intershop expects total revenues to decline by 10% to 15% for the full year 2025, with a projected negative EBIT in the low single-digit million euro range.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,2850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,33 % since publication.





