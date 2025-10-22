Almonty Industries, Beyond Meat & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|+36,96 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Intuitive Surgical
|+16,47 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|GoldMining
|+9,91 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|TeamViewer
|-9,38 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-9,68 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Alector
|-51,08 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|123
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|98
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|80
|Rohstoffe
|TKMS
|61
|Maschinenbau
|Atos
|41
|Informationstechnologie
|TeamViewer
|41
|Informationstechnologie
