SFC Energy Acquires 15% of Oneberry, Boosts Asian AI Security Expansion

SFC Energy AG acquires a 15% stake in Oneberry Technologies, with an option to increase to a majority stake, to expand in Asia and integrate fuel cell technology into AI-driven security solutions.

The investment strengthens SFC's presence in Asia, using Singapore as a hub for growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration combines SFC's fuel cell technology with Oneberry's AI-based security solutions, creating opportunities for an "Energy-as-a-Service" rental business model.

Oneberry specializes in security services, including border and critical infrastructure protection, and drone defense, with a scalable "Security-as-a-Service" model.

The strategic investment aligns with SFC's growth strategy, aiming for substantial sales revenue growth and positive earnings contribution.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at SFC Energy is on 18.11.2025.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 16,380EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,360EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.090,80PKT (-0,24 %).





