    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSFC Energy AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SFC Energy
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SFC Energy Acquires 15% of Oneberry, Boosts Asian AI Security Expansion

    SFC Energy AG takes a bold step into the future by acquiring a stake in Oneberry Technologies, setting the stage for a transformative expansion in Asia's security landscape.

    SFC Energy Acquires 15% of Oneberry, Boosts Asian AI Security Expansion
    Foto: SFC Energy AG
    • SFC Energy AG acquires a 15% stake in Oneberry Technologies, with an option to increase to a majority stake, to expand in Asia and integrate fuel cell technology into AI-driven security solutions.
    • The investment strengthens SFC's presence in Asia, using Singapore as a hub for growth across the Asia-Pacific region.
    • The collaboration combines SFC's fuel cell technology with Oneberry's AI-based security solutions, creating opportunities for an "Energy-as-a-Service" rental business model.
    • Oneberry specializes in security services, including border and critical infrastructure protection, and drone defense, with a scalable "Security-as-a-Service" model.
    • The strategic investment aligns with SFC's growth strategy, aiming for substantial sales revenue growth and positive earnings contribution.
    • The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at SFC Energy is on 18.11.2025.

    The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 16,380EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,360EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.090,80PKT (-0,24 %).


    SFC Energy

    +1,96 %
    -0,86 %
    -4,48 %
    -27,52 %
    -19,60 %
    -3,46 %
    +18,93 %
    +267,24 %
    -33,36 %
    ISIN:DE0007568578WKN:756857





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SFC Energy Acquires 15% of Oneberry, Boosts Asian AI Security Expansion SFC Energy AG takes a bold step into the future by acquiring a stake in Oneberry Technologies, setting the stage for a transformative expansion in Asia's security landscape.