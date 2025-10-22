H&R Reveals 2025 Nine-Month Preliminary Figures

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported a slowdown in sales revenue and earnings for the nine-month period of 2025, with EBITDA at EUR 60.5 million, around 8% below the previous year's level.

The company's third-quarter EBITDA was EUR 20.3 million, down from EUR 24.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year, with a consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of EUR -0.7 million.

Sales revenues in the third quarter decreased by 8.1% to EUR 310.6 million compared to the previous year, and the nine-month sales revenue was EUR 963.7 million, down from EUR 1,013.6 million in 2024.

The ChemPharm REFINING segment made the largest contribution to earnings, with a nine-month EBITDA of EUR 40.7 million, while the PLASTICS segment recorded significant losses with a nine-month loss of EUR -3.7 million.

Operating cash flow for the nine-month period was EUR 44.4 million, down from EUR 53.8 million in 2024, and free cash flow stood at EUR 8.8 million, compared to EUR 17.6 million the previous year.

Total assets decreased to EUR 983.6 million from EUR 1,014.8 million as of December 31, 2024, and the equity ratio was 46.0% as of September 30, 2025. The company is on track to achieve the lower range of its EBITDA forecast of EUR 77.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at H&R is on 14.11.2025.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,9050EUR and was down -1,31 % compared with the previous day.






