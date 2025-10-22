DAX, Beyond Meat & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|+68,19 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|reAlpha Tech
|+50,50 %
|Immobilien
|🥉
|Vicor
|+34,09 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Newlat Food
|-19,75 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|TeamViewer
|-21,93 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Alector
|-50,36 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Vizsla Royalties
|Rohstoffe
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|268
|-
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|204
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|154
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|94
|Rohstoffe
|Beyond Meat
|86
|Nahrungsmittel
|Silber
|85
|Rohstoffe
Platz 1
reAlpha Tech
Wochenperformance: +79,78 %
Wochenperformance: +79,78 %
Platz 2
Vicor
Wochenperformance: +32,06 %
Wochenperformance: +32,06 %
Platz 3
Newlat Food
Wochenperformance: -11,28 %
Wochenperformance: -11,28 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
Alector
Wochenperformance: -45,74 %
Wochenperformance: -45,74 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Q-Gold Resources
Wochenperformance: -10,05 %
Wochenperformance: -10,05 %
Platz 8
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 9
Vizsla Royalties
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Wochenperformance: -6,56 %
Platz 10
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -2,13 %
Wochenperformance: -2,13 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,09 %
Wochenperformance: -0,09 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -22,49 %
Wochenperformance: -22,49 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: -0,86 %
Wochenperformance: -0,86 %
Platz 16
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,14 %
Wochenperformance: -6,14 %
Platz 18
