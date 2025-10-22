YOC AG Reveals Q3/2025 Figures, Adjusts Yearly Outlook

YOC AG reported preliminary Q3/2025 EBITDA of approximately EUR 0.6 million, down from EUR 0.8 million in Q3/2024.

Sales revenue for Q3/2025 was approximately EUR 9.5 million, an increase from EUR 8.1 million in the same period last year.

The decline in gross profit margin affected Q3 results, but management expects a return to normal operating strength in Q4/2025.

YOC AG has adjusted its full-year EBITDA guidance for 2025 to a range of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 5.0 million, down from EUR 5.5 million to EUR 6.5 million.

The sales revenue expectation remains unchanged at EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million for the full year.

Consolidated net income for 2025 is now expected to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million, revised from EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.5 million.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at YOC is on 17.11.2025.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 11,450EUR and was down -6,72 % compared with the previous day.





