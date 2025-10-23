Lonza's Q3 Triumph: Confident 2025 Outlook for CDMO & CHI Sectors

Lonza Group AG reported strong Q3 2025 performance in its CDMO and CHI businesses, confirming its Full-Year 2025 outlook.

The CDMO segment showed robust growth in Integrated Biologics and Advanced Synthesis, with significant contract signings, including a major contract for the Vacaville site.

Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) returned to growth, aligning with the Full-Year 2025 outlook, driven by increased volumes in the pharmaceutical capsules sector.

Lonza expects a CER sales growth of 20-21% and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30-31% for the CDMO business in 2025, with low-teens organic growth anticipated excluding Vacaville.

The company is monitoring geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, expecting minimal financial impact from US trade policies, and maintains a diversified global manufacturing footprint.

Lonza is preparing for an exit from the CHI business while ensuring positive development remains unaffected, confirming its Full-Year 2025 outlook for both CDMO and CHI segments.

