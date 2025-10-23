    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLonza Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lonza Group
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lonza's Q3 Triumph: Confident 2025 Outlook for CDMO & CHI Sectors

    Lonza Group AG's Q3 2025 results shine, showcasing robust growth in CDMO and CHI sectors, with promising forecasts for the year ahead.

    Lonza's Q3 Triumph: Confident 2025 Outlook for CDMO & CHI Sectors
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lonza Group AG reported strong Q3 2025 performance in its CDMO and CHI businesses, confirming its Full-Year 2025 outlook.
    • The CDMO segment showed robust growth in Integrated Biologics and Advanced Synthesis, with significant contract signings, including a major contract for the Vacaville site.
    • Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) returned to growth, aligning with the Full-Year 2025 outlook, driven by increased volumes in the pharmaceutical capsules sector.
    • Lonza expects a CER sales growth of 20-21% and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30-31% for the CDMO business in 2025, with low-teens organic growth anticipated excluding Vacaville.
    • The company is monitoring geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, expecting minimal financial impact from US trade policies, and maintains a diversified global manufacturing footprint.
    • Lonza is preparing for an exit from the CHI business while ensuring positive development remains unaffected, confirming its Full-Year 2025 outlook for both CDMO and CHI segments.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lonza Group is on 29.01.2026.


    Lonza Group

    +0,07 %
    +4,58 %
    +4,13 %
    +0,65 %
    +4,56 %
    +18,88 %
    +13,15 %
    +390,98 %
    +940,37 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lonza's Q3 Triumph: Confident 2025 Outlook for CDMO & CHI Sectors Lonza Group AG's Q3 2025 results shine, showcasing robust growth in CDMO and CHI sectors, with promising forecasts for the year ahead.