Lonza's Q3 Triumph: Confident 2025 Outlook for CDMO & CHI Sectors
Lonza Group AG's Q3 2025 results shine, showcasing robust growth in CDMO and CHI sectors, with promising forecasts for the year ahead.
- Lonza Group AG reported strong Q3 2025 performance in its CDMO and CHI businesses, confirming its Full-Year 2025 outlook.
- The CDMO segment showed robust growth in Integrated Biologics and Advanced Synthesis, with significant contract signings, including a major contract for the Vacaville site.
- Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) returned to growth, aligning with the Full-Year 2025 outlook, driven by increased volumes in the pharmaceutical capsules sector.
- Lonza expects a CER sales growth of 20-21% and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30-31% for the CDMO business in 2025, with low-teens organic growth anticipated excluding Vacaville.
- The company is monitoring geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, expecting minimal financial impact from US trade policies, and maintains a diversified global manufacturing footprint.
- Lonza is preparing for an exit from the CHI business while ensuring positive development remains unaffected, confirming its Full-Year 2025 outlook for both CDMO and CHI segments.
The next important date, quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 29.01.2026.
