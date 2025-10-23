    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGalenica AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Galenica
    Galenica Surges Ahead on Growth Path

    Galenica Group's Q3 2025 results reflect a strategic blend of growth and innovation, with sales rising by 4.7% to CHF 2,999.7 million, bolstered by key acquisitions and sector advancements.

    • Galenica Group's sales grew by 4.7% to CHF 2,999.7 million in Q3 2025, driven by prescription drugs and dietary supplements.
    • The acquisition of Labor Team is expected to boost sales growth to between 4% and 6% and EBIT1 growth to between 10% and 12%.
    • The "Products & Care" and "Logistics & IT" segments both contributed to the 4.7% sales increase, each growing by 5.0%.
    • Galenica's growth aligns with the pharmaceutical market's 5.1% growth, while the consumer healthcare market declined by 0.4%.
    • The "Retail" business area saw a 5.1% increase in sales for Local Pharmacies, with strong demand for GLP-1-based weight loss products and dietary supplements.
    • The "Logistics & IT Services" sector grew by 6.4%, driven by internal IT services and HCI Solutions' performance, registering 375 million CDS Checks on the Documedis platform.

    Galenica

    +0,08 %
    +1,81 %
    +6,59 %
    +1,52 %
    +20,89 %
    +36,25 %
    +72,12 %
    +145,36 %
    ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K





