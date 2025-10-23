Partners Group Sells Stake in Leading Logistics Firm Apex
Partners Group is exiting its 24.9% stake in Apex Logistics, marking a significant milestone as the company is valued at over USD 4 billion.
- Partners Group is exiting its 24.9% minority stake in Apex Logistics, valuing the company at over USD 4 billion.
- The stake sale represents a full exit from Partners Group's original investment made in 2021, yielding strong returns for its clients.
- Apex Logistics has experienced significant growth, with EBITDA increasing by 151% over the past five years, driven by strategic initiatives and market demand.
- Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Singapore, Apex provides integrated logistics solutions, including air and sea freight, serving over 20,000 customers in more than 70 countries.
- The transaction is set to close in 2025 and involves Kuehne+Nagel, a leading logistics company, as the majority shareholder.
- Partners Group manages USD 83 billion in private equity globally and was advised by Clifford Chance, Fangda, and KPMG on this transaction.
