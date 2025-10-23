ATOSS Software: Q3 Revenue Soars with Robust Profit Margins

ATOSS Software SE reported an 11% increase in group revenues for Q3 2025, reaching EUR 139.3 million compared to EUR 125.9 million in the previous year.

The EBIT margin for Q3 2025 was 35%, slightly down from 36% in the previous year, but above the full-year forecast of at least 31%.

The software division's revenues rose by 13% to EUR 103.2 million, driven by a 28% increase in cloud & subscription revenues, which now account for 48% of total revenues.

Recurring revenues, including cloud & subscriptions and maintenance, increased by 19% year-on-year, totaling EUR 97.1 million, representing 70% of total revenues.

ATOSS expects to exceed its previous EBIT margin forecast, raising it to 34%, with total revenues projected to reach around EUR 190 million for the financial year 2025.

The company maintains strong liquidity, with cash reserves increasing by 9% to EUR 125.7 million, and continues to demonstrate customer confidence through growing recurring revenues.

The next important date, "Quarterly report on the 9-month financial statements", at ATOSS Software is on 23.10.2025.

The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 106,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 106,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.091,99PKT (-0,24 %).





