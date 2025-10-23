69 0 Kommentare INFICON HOLDING Thrives: Strong Orders Amid Tough Markets

INFICON has consistently outperformed expectations, showcasing resilience and strategic foresight. For the third quarter in a row, INFICON reported a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 1, a testament to its robust order intake. Despite facing headwinds in key markets, sales have remained stable, reflecting the company's adaptability. INFICON's proactive production reconfiguration positions it well against geopolitical uncertainties. With narrowed guidance and efficiency measures, INFICON aims for a promising close to 2025.

INFICON reported a book-to-bill ratio above 1 for the third consecutive quarter, with substantial year-on-year order increases across all end markets and most regions.

Sales remained stable for the first nine months of 2025, with a slight decrease of 0.8%, and third-quarter sales were USD 163.9 million, despite weaker sales in the Semiconductor market in China and the Security & Energy market in the USA.

INFICON completed a production reconfiguration to better position itself for future geopolitical uncertainties and to avoid heavy tariffs.

The operating income margin was 14%, affected by trade disputes, negative foreign exchange effects, and tariffs, with efficiency measures being implemented.

INFICON narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance to sales of USD 660-680 million and an operating income margin of 16%-17%.

INFICON's gross profit margin decreased to 43.0% from 47.4% last year, with operating income at USD 22.9 million and a net income margin of 10.6%.





