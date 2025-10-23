Steyr Motors: 15% Revenue Surge, €300M+ Orders in 2025!
Steyr Motors AG is driving forward with impressive revenue growth and strategic international expansions, setting ambitious targets for the future.
- Steyr Motors AG increased its revenue by 15.2% to EUR 34.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to EUR 29.9 million in the previous year.
- The company's EBIT decreased to EUR 4.0 million from EUR 5.4 million due to targeted capacity expansion.
- Steyr Motors has a solid order backlog of over EUR 300 million, with further high-volume orders expected.
- The company has expanded its international market presence, securing new framework agreements in the UK, Italy, France, and Asia, and has entered the Polish market.
- Steyr Motors has secured additional growth opportunities in the ASEAN region through a joint venture with Shangyan Power in Singapore, with guaranteed revenue of around EUR 65 million over the next five years.
- The company aims for a 40% revenue growth and an EBIT margin of over 20% for 2025, with a medium-term target of EUR 140 million in revenue and EUR 40 million in EBIT by 2027.
The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at Steyr Motors is on 23.10.2025.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 49,25EUR and was up +1,55 % compared with the previous day.
+1,44 %
-2,22 %
-10,44 %
-13,17 %
+222,41 %
