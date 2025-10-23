    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTesla AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Tesla
    TeamViewer, IonQ & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 IonQ +19,49 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 D-Wave Quantum +17,40 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Quantum eMotion +15,41 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Moderna -4,22 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 IBM -6,69 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Digi Power X -6,84 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 D-Wave Quantum Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Arafura Rare earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Quantum eMotion Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      InnoCan Pharma Corporation Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Republic Technologies Incorporation Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 TeamViewer 233 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Beyond Meat 182 Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 120 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 60 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 58 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 48 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten




    TeamViewer, IonQ & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.