TeamViewer, IonQ & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|IonQ
|+19,49 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|D-Wave Quantum
|+17,40 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|+15,41 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Moderna
|-4,22 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|IBM
|-6,69 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Digi Power X
|-6,84 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|Tesla
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|233
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Beyond Meat
|182
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|120
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|60
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|58
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Gold
|48
|Rohstoffe
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte