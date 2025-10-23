Villeroy & Boch: Thrives Amid Market Challenges
The company navigated a challenging market with strategic moves and regional successes, boosting revenue and positioning itself for continued growth.
- Revenue increased by 6.7% year-on-year to €1,075.2 million, driven by the Ideal Standard acquisition.
- Operating EBIT rose to €65.1 million, slightly above the previous year's level, with strong growth in the EMEA region and fittings and shower systems business.
- The Bathroom & Wellness division increased sales by 8.3% to €865.6 million, with significant contributions from fittings, shower systems, sanitary ceramics, and kitchens.
- The Dining & Lifestyle division generated sales of €207.6 million, with a 2.0% increase in pure product business and strong growth in stationary retail and project business for upscale hotels and restaurants.
- The market environment remains uncertain, with consolidated sales expected to increase in the low single-digit percentage range, while operating EBIT and return on net assets are expected to be slightly below the previous year's figures.
- Investments in property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets are expected to remain slightly below the previous year.
