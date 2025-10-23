Villeroy & Boch: Thrives Amid Market Challenges

Revenue increased by 6.7% year-on-year to €1,075.2 million, driven by the Ideal Standard acquisition.

Operating EBIT rose to €65.1 million, slightly above the previous year's level, with strong growth in the EMEA region and fittings and shower systems business.

The Bathroom & Wellness division increased sales by 8.3% to €865.6 million, with significant contributions from fittings, shower systems, sanitary ceramics, and kitchens.

The Dining & Lifestyle division generated sales of €207.6 million, with a 2.0% increase in pure product business and strong growth in stationary retail and project business for upscale hotels and restaurants.

The market environment remains uncertain, with consolidated sales expected to increase in the low single-digit percentage range, while operating EBIT and return on net assets are expected to be slightly below the previous year's figures.

Investments in property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets are expected to remain slightly below the previous year.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Villeroy & Boch is on 23.10.2025.

The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 15,975EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.






