Surge in Nordic Bonds Hits Record Highs Amid Global Investor Buzz

The Nordic high yield bond market is on a remarkable trajectory, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. With a staggering 52% increase in primary issuance volumes, the market reached €5.1 billion in Q3 2025. Fueled by robust international demand and significant private equity backing, the market's momentum is undeniable. Noteworthy deals, like the €585 million bond by European Entertainment Group, underscore the market's cross-border allure. Outperforming its European and U.S. counterparts, the Nordic market is poised for another historic year.

The Nordic high yield bond market achieved a record third quarter in 2025, with primary issuance volumes reaching €5.1 billion, a 52% increase from €3.4 billion in Q3 2024.

Year-to-date issuance totals €17.6 billion, nearing the full-year record of €17.9 billion set in 2024.

Growth was fueled by strong international demand, with 32% of issuers backed by private equity and an increase in average deal size to €111 million.

Notable transactions included European Entertainment Group’s €585 million senior secured bond, the largest unrated PE-backed bond in the Nordics to date.

Non-Nordic issuers represented 36% of primary volume, highlighting the market's cross-border appeal, with significant transactions from companies in the Netherlands and Germany.

The Nordic market continues to outperform European and U.S. markets, supported by a flexible issuance framework and a broadening global investor base, indicating a potential for another historic year.





