Unlock $14B Savings Amid Inflation & Trade Challenges with Coupa

In a world of economic turbulence, Coupa Software emerges as a beacon of financial efficiency. With over $14 billion saved for EMEA companies, Coupa's influence is undeniable. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, Coupa transforms business spend management. From strategic spending to supply chain resilience, Coupa offers a suite of growth opportunities. Success stories from Deliveroo to Sanofi showcase the platform's transformative potential. Connecting millions globally, Coupa revolutionizes procurement and financial oversight.

Coupa Software has saved over $14 billion for EMEA companies in the past year amidst economic volatility, including inflation and supply chain disruptions.

The company managed business spend transactions exceeding $472 billion through its network in EMEA, highlighting the importance of AI and machine learning in driving efficiency.

Coupa's platform creates four key growth opportunities: transforming everyday spending into a strategic advantage, building supply chain resilience, unifying finance and procurement operations, and leveraging AI for better business outcomes.

Companies like Deliveroo and Sanofi have successfully centralized procurement and standardized processes using Coupa, leading to improved visibility, governance, and growth.

Coupa's AI capabilities analyze over $8 trillion in global spend data, enabling proactive decision-making and identifying significant sourcing efficiencies for companies like Uber.

The platform connects over 10 million buyers and suppliers, automating the buying process and enhancing financial oversight for fast-growing companies.





