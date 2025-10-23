Deutsche Rohstoff's 6% Bond: A Lucrative Investment Opportunity

Deutsche Rohstoff AG plans to issue a new corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million and a coupon of 6.0% p.a.

The subscription period for the bond is from 27 October to 10 November 2025, with a term of five years.

Proceeds from the bond will be used to repay US credit lines and expand the company's oil and gas business, particularly in Wyoming.

The company expects an EBITDA of EUR 115 to 135 million for 2025 and 2026, with net debt projected to be 1.1 times EBITDA at year-end.

Deutsche Rohstoff has strong financials, with a revenue forecast of EUR 170 to 190 million for 2025 and a healthy equity ratio of 40.2% as of June 2025.

The company also holds significant oil reserves and has a valuable stake in tungsten producer Almonty Industries, enhancing its investment portfolio.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report Q3 2025, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 14.11.2025.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 49,65EUR and was up +2,53 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.





