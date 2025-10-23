DAX, BioAge Labs & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: D-Wave Quantum Inc.
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BioAge Labs
|+35,24 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Volvo Car Registered (B)
|+34,42 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|D-Wave Quantum
|+19,82 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Beyond Meat
|-16,81 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|Orexo
|-18,98 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Molina Healthcare
|-20,45 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Prince Silver Registered
|Rohstoffe
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|225
|-
|🥈
|Beyond Meat
|167
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|160
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|97
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|66
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Gold
|49
|Rohstoffe
BioAge Labs
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Platz 1
Volvo Car Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +19,57 %
Platz 2
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -27,52 %
Platz 3
Platz 4
Orexo
Wochenperformance: -0,07 %
Platz 5
Molina Healthcare
Wochenperformance: -17,12 %
Platz 6
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +7,93 %
Platz 7
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -27,52 %
Platz 8
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +33,22 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +67,23 %
Platz 10
Prince Silver Registered
Wochenperformance: +9,48 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,07 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -17,27 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -20,48 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -2,15 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: -2,83 %
Platz 18
