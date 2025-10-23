hGears AG Ups 2025 EBITDA & Cash Flow Forecasts!
hGears AG, a leader in precision gear manufacturing for e-mobility, is gearing up for a promising 2025. The company has revised its financial forecast, anticipating stronger EBITDA and cash flow. Stay tuned for their nine-month results on November 11, 2025.
Foto: 417264605
- hGears AG has increased its forecast for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for the full year 2025.
- The company expects consolidated revenues for 2025 to be between EUR 87 million and EUR 90 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 80 million to EUR 90 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to range from minus EUR 1 million to plus EUR 1 million, an improvement from the previous forecast of minus EUR 4 million to minus EUR 1 million.
- Free cash flow is expected to be between minus EUR 2 million and EUR 0 million, compared to the earlier forecast of minus EUR 6 million to minus EUR 2 million.
- hGears will publish its results for the first nine months of 2025 on November 11, 2025.
- The company specializes in high-precision gears and components, particularly for e-mobility, and has a strong presence in the e-bike and electric vehicle markets.
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,7700EUR and was up +9,60 % compared with the previous day.
+16,67 %
-1,90 %
-17,55 %
+4,73 %
-27,23 %
-76,87 %
-92,92 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte