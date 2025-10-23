PIERER Mobility: Bajaj Auto Gains Control with Restructuring Privilege

The Takeover Commission confirmed restructuring privilege for Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.'s acquisition of control over PIERER Mobility AG.

Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. is not required to make a mandatory takeover bid to PIERER Mobility AG shareholders.

The acquisition involves a share purchase agreement and a call option agreement for shares in Pierer Bajaj AG, concluded in April and May 2025.

All necessary merger control approvals for the acquisition have already been granted.

Conditions imposed by the Takeover Commission include immediate reporting of merger non-prohibition and the publication of control changes at PIERER Mobility AG.

Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. plans to exercise the call option for 50,000 shares, aiming for sole control over PIERER Mobility AG by November 10, 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 14,180EUR and was up +3,05 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,140EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,28 % since publication.





