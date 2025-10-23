HENSOLDT Boosts Outlook: Revenue, Book-to-Bill, EBITDA Margin Up
HENSOLDT AG is poised for growth, revising its financial guidance upwards amid favorable legislative developments and strategic assessments.
- HENSOLDT AG has raised its guidance for the book-to-bill ratio from approximately 1.2x to a range of 1.6x to 1.9x.
- Revenue guidance is now specified at approximately €2,500 million, narrowing from the previous range of €2,500–2,600 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is specified at 18% or higher, compared to the current margin of around 18%.
- The updated guidance is based on recent and anticipated parliamentary approvals for Bundeswehr procurement programs and an assessment of expected order intake and operational capacity.
- The guidance is subject to assumptions and risks, including contract execution, regulatory approvals, material availability, supplier economic conditions, customer acceptance, and geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions.
- Forward-looking statements in the announcement are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, with no obligation for updates unless legally required.
The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M 2025, at HENSOLDT is on 07.11.2025.
The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 99,70EUR and was up +1,55 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.002,39PKT (-0,27 %).
