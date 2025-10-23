Boosted: HENSOLDT Raises Guidance on Revenue & EBITDA Margin

HENSOLDT has raised its guidance for the book-to-bill ratio to 1.6x to 1.9x, up from approximately 1.2x.

The expected revenue for 2025 is specified at approximately 2,500 million euros, narrowing from the previous range of 2,500–2,600 million euros.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 18% or higher, up from the previous expectation of approximately 18%.

HENSOLDT is focusing on industrial scaling and profitable order processing, expanding capacities through automation, a new logistics center, and a new building in Oberkochen.

The company is benefiting from increased orders due to the German government's decision to initiate further procurement in defense programs.

HENSOLDT is a leading European defense company, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with a turnover of 2.24 billion euros in 2024 and around 9,000 employees.

