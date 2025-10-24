Unstoppable Profit Surge Drives Future Momentum
Holcim is on a roll, showcasing robust financial growth and strategic acquisitions in 2025. With a keen eye on sustainability, Holcim is reshaping the construction landscape. The company's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy promises a greener, more prosperous future.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Holcim reported a 9.8% increase in recurring EBIT and a 2.9% rise in net sales for the first nine months of 2025, with a recurring EBIT margin of 19.1%.
- The company signed a binding agreement to acquire Xella, a leader in sustainable walling systems, projected to generate around EUR 1 billion in net sales in 2025.
- Holcim confirmed its FY2025 guidance, targeting 6% to 10% recurring EBIT growth and a margin above 18%, alongside free cash flow of approximately CHF 2 billion.
- The company has completed 14 value-accretive transactions in 2025, enhancing its market position in attractive sectors.
- Demand for Holcim's sustainable products is increasing, with low-carbon ECOPact concrete sales rising to 31% of ready-mix net sales.
- Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy aims for continued growth, with expectations of 3% to 5% net sales growth and over 20% growth in recycled construction materials.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Holcim is on 24.10.2025.
+0,09 %
+3,34 %
+2,09 %
+5,65 %
+64,57 %
+236,07 %
+270,22 %
+182,10 %
+370,59 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte