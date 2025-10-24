Strategic Wins: Achieving Results with Purposeful Progress
Schindler's financial momentum in 2025 is underscored by robust revenue growth and strategic sustainability initiatives, paving the way for a greener future.
- Order intake and revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached CHF 8,524 million and CHF 8,155 million, with growth in local currencies of 3.8% and 0.8%, respectively.
- Operating profit increased to CHF 1,022 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 12.5%, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.2%.
- Net profit rose to CHF 796 million, representing a net profit margin of 9.8%.
- Cash flow from operating activities increased to CHF 967 million, up 3.6%.
- 2025 guidance revised with an EBIT reported margin of approximately 12.5%, up from the previous guidance of approximately 12%.
- Schindler is pioneering a low carbon-emissions steel elevator and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 with a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2020 baseline.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Schindler Holding is on 24.10.2025.
+0,72 %
+3,03 %
+5,01 %
-1,10 %
+18,46 %
+97,55 %
+36,15 %
+655,91 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte