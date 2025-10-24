TeamViewer, Kioxia Holdings Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+18,48 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|Bitfarms
|+10,18 %
|Hardware
|🥉
|Allgeier
|+10,03 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-6,47 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|BioAge Labs
|-10,95 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Deckers Outdoor
|-11,58 %
|Konsum
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|163
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|83
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Beyond Meat
|82
|Nahrungsmittel
|Tesla
|64
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Gold
|64
|Rohstoffe
|Steyr Motors
|48
|Maschinenbau
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +36,49 %
Platz 1
Bitfarms
Wochenperformance: -2,02 %
Platz 2
Allgeier
Wochenperformance: +3,86 %
Platz 3
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
Wochenperformance: -7,06 %
Platz 4
BioAge Labs
Wochenperformance: +52,58 %
Platz 5
Deckers Outdoor
Wochenperformance: -6,34 %
Platz 6
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +420,63 %
Platz 7
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -14,58 %
Platz 8
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +9,44 %
Platz 9
Republic Technologies Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +11,41 %
Platz 10
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: -9,13 %
Platz 11
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +1,84 %
Platz 12
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -20,73 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,02 %
Platz 14
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: +420,63 %
Platz 15
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +6,65 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: -5,99 %
Platz 17
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: -4,33 %
Platz 18
