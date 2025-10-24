    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsATOSS Software AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ATOSS Software
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cloud leverage and cost discipline deliver strong Q3; chg.

    ATOSS posts strong Q3 with 12% sales growth, 36% EBIT margin, and rising recurring revenues (70%). Cloud momentum, cost control, and higher FY25 margin guidance confirm its quality growth story.

    ATOSS delivered a strong set of Q3 results showing continued double-digit growth and a clear EBIT beat, underlying the company’s strong operating leverage. In detail:

    Q3 sales arrived at € 47.2m (eNuW: € 47.9m), growing by 12.2% yoy. This was carried by Cloud & Subscription sales (+25.3% to €23.4m) as well as a better utilization in Consulting (+13.8% to € 10.1m), both compensating for the continued decline in license revenues (-15.6% to € 1.8m). This is clearly displaying the success of the ongoing transition SaaS. In fact, Cloud & Subscriptions accounted for 49.6% of sales in Q3, while total recurring revenues (incl. Maintenance) made up 70% (+2pp yoy), which further enhances earnings quality and visibility. Total ARR as of 9M came in at € 95.4m (+26% yoy) driven by a continued strong net retention rate of 111% (€ 8.2m contribution) as well as new and migrated customers (€ 11.3m).

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ATOSS Software!
    Short
    133,56€
    Basispreis
    1,36
    Ask
    × 8,41
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    103,33€
    Basispreis
    1,84
    Ask
    × 6,60
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Noteworthy in this context: ATOSS’ entry level solution Crewmeister, which targets customers with <30 employees, continued to show strong traction, supported by regulatory tailwinds from mandatory working-time recording, product enhancements, and efficient digital customer acquisition, visible in a strong ARR uptick to € 8.5m (9M’24: € 6.5m).

    Adding to this, order intake bounced back in Q3, as overall OI at 9M came in at par with last years figure. More importantly though, OI in Cloud & Subscriptions, the company’s main revenue driver, was ahead of last year’s figure, as respective backlog now amounts to € 102m (+27% yoy).

    The highlight of the release however, was the strong EBIT, which came in at € 17.2m (eNuW: € 16.1m), implying a 36.4% EBIT margin. This was mainly driven by scale effects in connection with the cloud transition, and cost discipline visible in lower-than-planned cost ramp-up across R&D, S&M, and G&A.

    Against this backdrop, management lifted the FY25 EBIT outlook from previously ≥31% to 34%. This is reasonable in our view, given a 9M margin of 34.6% and the seasonally rather strong Q4 still ahead. In fact, reaching the 34% target at the guided € 190m sales would imply a Q4 margin of only 32.4%.

    Overall, Q3’s strong profitability and resilient top-line momentum fully confirm our investment case of scalable, high-quality recurring growth with strong operating leverage. With recurring revenues now at 70% of total sales and still a lot of margin potential stemming from the cloud migration (eNuW: 80% cloud ratio target by FY30 should be seen as the ceiling), we continue to view ATOSS as a core quality compounder in European software.

    BUY with an unchanged PT of €152 based on DCF.

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 127,68, was eine Steigerung von +5,17% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    Werbung Disclaimer


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Cloud leverage and cost discipline deliver strong Q3; chg. ATOSS posts strong Q3 with 12% sales growth, 36% EBIT margin, and rising recurring revenues (70%). Cloud momentum, cost control, and higher FY25 margin guidance confirm its quality growth story.