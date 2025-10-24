The Platform Group: mwb Research Says BUY, Targets €19.50!
The Platform Group AG, a dynamic force in the software industry, is poised for growth as mwb research initiates coverage with a BUY recommendation and a target of EUR 19.50.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- mwb research has initiated coverage of The Platform Group AG with a BUY recommendation and a price target of EUR 19.50.
- The Platform Group AG is a leading software company for platform solutions, active in 28 industries.
- The company serves both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion.
- The Platform Group AG has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.
- In 2024, the company achieved sales of EUR 525 million with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
- The complete research report is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at The Platform Group is on 06.11.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,0100EUR and was down -0,99 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,37 % since publication.
+1,73 %
+3,97 %
-7,51 %
-11,60 %
+3,20 %
+111,88 %
-73,42 %
