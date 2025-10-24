Uniper SE: 2025 Earnings Drop Expected, Outlook Confirmed

Uniper SE expects a significant decline in earnings for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year.

The Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 is projected to be EUR 641 million, down from EUR 2,176 million in the previous year.

Adjusted Net Income for the same period is expected to be EUR 268 million, a decrease from EUR 1,324 million in the previous year.

The decline in earnings is attributed to reduced contributions from hedging transactions and impacts from past optimization activities in the gas portfolio.

Loss of revenues from non-delivery of gas volumes from Russia has also contributed to the earnings decline.

Uniper's earnings outlook for the fiscal year 2025 remains confirmed, with detailed results to be published on November 6, 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly Report January - September 2025, at Uniper is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 30,20EUR and was down -3,28 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,48 % since publication.





