Uniper SE: 2025 Earnings Drop Expected, Outlook Confirmed
Uniper SE faces a financial setback in 2025, with earnings projections significantly lower than the previous year, primarily due to reduced hedging returns and halted Russian gas supplies.
Foto: stock.adobe.com
- Uniper SE expects a significant decline in earnings for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year.
- The Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 is projected to be EUR 641 million, down from EUR 2,176 million in the previous year.
- Adjusted Net Income for the same period is expected to be EUR 268 million, a decrease from EUR 1,324 million in the previous year.
- The decline in earnings is attributed to reduced contributions from hedging transactions and impacts from past optimization activities in the gas portfolio.
- Loss of revenues from non-delivery of gas volumes from Russia has also contributed to the earnings decline.
- Uniper's earnings outlook for the fiscal year 2025 remains confirmed, with detailed results to be published on November 6, 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly Report January - September 2025, at Uniper is on 06.11.2025.
The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 30,20EUR and was down -3,28 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,48 % since publication.
