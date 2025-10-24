PVA TePla Reveals Q3 2025 Results & Adjusts Forecast Amid Trade Delays

PVA TePla AG announced preliminary results for Q3 2025 and adjusted its 2025 forecast due to project delays caused by trade policy uncertainties.

Project delays, particularly in the US and Asian markets, have intensified in Q4 2025, potentially postponing some 2025 revenue to 2026.

The company now forecasts 2025 revenue between EUR 235-255 million and EBITDA of EUR 25-30 million, lower than previous targets.

Preliminary Q3 2025 revenue was EUR 55.8 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 3.8 million, and order intake was EUR 72.8 million.

Despite delays, the medium-term market outlook and strategic positioning remain unchanged, with strong demand in semiconductor, energy, and aerospace industries.

The full interim report for September 30, 2025, will be published on November 12, 2025.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at PVA TePla is on 12.11.2025.

