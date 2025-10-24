BayWa AG's Second Capital Boost: Unveiling New Opportunities!

BayWa AG has launched the second tranche of its capital increase, approved by the Supervisory Board on October 23, 2025.

The first tranche raised approximately EUR 125 million, with major shareholders BRB and RAI subscribing for new shares.

The subscription price for new shares is set at EUR 2.79, with a subscription ratio of 1 existing share to 2 new shares.

Up to 27,368,508 new shares are available for subscription by existing shareholders, excluding BRB and RAI, with an additional 92,070 shares offered to major shareholders.

The subscription period runs from October 28 to November 10, 2025, and the total gross proceeds from both tranches are expected to be between EUR 150 million and EUR 201.6 million.

The capital increase is part of BayWa AG's confirmed StaRUG restructuring plan, allowing for the issuance of up to 72,263,446 new shares in total.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at BayWa is on 13.11.2025.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 7,8000EUR and was down -1,33 % compared with the previous day.





